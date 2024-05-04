Raymond James & Associates Purchases 785,855 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 281.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $54,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585,125 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

