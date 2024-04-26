Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 4,785 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.51% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. 155,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $43.70.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
