Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $63,894.99 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $63,894.99 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,258.13 billion and approximately $24.09 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.00756710 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00048909 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00102778 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,690,659 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
