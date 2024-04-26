Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.18 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $126,598.33 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011447 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,755.87 or 0.99782267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011852 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00097346 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00186985 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $127,601.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

