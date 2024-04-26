Callan Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,377 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $191,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.58. The stock had a trading volume of 965,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.07.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.