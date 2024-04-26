SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.61. 6,231,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,931,591. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

