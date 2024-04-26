TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.690-3.860 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.60.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.47. 1,873,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -28.19%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

