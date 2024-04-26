Spinnaker Trust Purchases 5,443 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $33,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,495,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter.

GEM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. 67,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $930.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

