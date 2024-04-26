FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) is Spinnaker Trust’s 4th Largest Position

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 4.5% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spinnaker Trust owned 21.28% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December worth $66,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DDEC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 35,398 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $328.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

