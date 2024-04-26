Spinnaker Trust Buys 3,742 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.60% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 2,635,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,646. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.