KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.87 and a 200-day moving average of $315.02. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $246.26 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

