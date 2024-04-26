iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.59 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 45,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 49,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $545.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11.

Get iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.