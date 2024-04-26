Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pathward Financial updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

