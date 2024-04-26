Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.10. 4,081,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,560. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

