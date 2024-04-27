Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.53

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and traded as high as $49.61. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $49.61, with a volume of 12,421 shares trading hands.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.68.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
