Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.11. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 53,500 shares changing hands.
Eagle Plains Resources Stock Down 4.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.
About Eagle Plains Resources
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 11 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.
