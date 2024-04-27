Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $228.94

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.94 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 242 ($2.99). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 238 ($2.94), with a volume of 266,145 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £90.52 million, a P/E ratio of -454.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,830.19%.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

