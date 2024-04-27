Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $228.94

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.94 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 242 ($2.99). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 238 ($2.94), with a volume of 266,145 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PCA
Palace Capital Stock Performance
Palace Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,830.19%.
About Palace Capital
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Palace Capital
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.