Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 903 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,418 shares of company stock valued at $96,300,959. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.33. 927,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

