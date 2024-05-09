Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Donaldson worth $47,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 373,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,751. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

