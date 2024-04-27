Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 699 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 3.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $39,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,457,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,074,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $10.06 on Friday, hitting $499.30. The company had a trading volume of 529,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,262. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $531.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

