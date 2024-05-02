Coombe Bender & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.50. 39,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,764. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.38 and a 200 day moving average of $252.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

