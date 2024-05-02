Insider Selling: accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Sells 8,520 Shares of Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Fern MacDonald sold 8,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.32), for a total value of £56,402.40 ($70,848.39).

Fern MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of accesso Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.78), for a total transaction of £321,904.80 ($404,352.22).

accesso Technology Group Trading Up 1.8 %

ACSO stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 676 ($8.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,199. accesso Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.12 ($10.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 551.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 552.33. The company has a market cap of £274.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,426.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

