Aerodrome Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58.40 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $195.90 million and approximately $58.40 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,019,283,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,019,283,232.8543953 with 436,073,521.91122645 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.03774375 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $55,744,243.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars.

