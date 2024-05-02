Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $6.38 on Thursday, hitting $58.11. 841,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,503. Q2 has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. Analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,220.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $33,588.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,639 shares of company stock worth $14,994,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

