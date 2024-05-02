Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.92. 1,335,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $70.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $511,814. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

