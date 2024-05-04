Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pinterest by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 109,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PINS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.41. 9,685,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,543,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 192.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

