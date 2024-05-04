Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor updated its FY24 guidance to $1.75-$2.05 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.04. 2,307,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

