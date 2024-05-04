SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 11.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $68,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,860. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

