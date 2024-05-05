AJOVista LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 976,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Thermon Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 46.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix purchased 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Stock Down 0.3 %

THR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. 225,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THR. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

