Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

