Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 4,058 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems comprises 1.8% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 122.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESLT traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $202.33. 6,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.54. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $183.80 and a 1-year high of $225.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

