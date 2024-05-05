Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 9,767 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 5,611,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,838,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. The company has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

