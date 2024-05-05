PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $65.70. 15,435,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,651,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

