General Electric (LON:GEC) Stock Price Up 56.8%

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 56.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.21 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 164.60 ($2.07). 12,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 47,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

