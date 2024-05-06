Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.58 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.58 ($0.16). Approximately 8,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 96,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Sabien Technology Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 million, a P/E ratio of -419.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Sabien Technology Group

In other Sabien Technology Group news, insider Richard Parris sold 313,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £40,690 ($51,118.09). 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

