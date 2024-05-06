Beldex (BDX) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $216.53 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.55 or 0.04814109 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00057916 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,691,417 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,311,417 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

