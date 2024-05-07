Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,015 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,885,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047,633. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.