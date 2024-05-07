Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 130,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
NYSE:UTF remained flat at $23.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 186,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $23.87.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
