Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 130,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:UTF remained flat at $23.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 186,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.