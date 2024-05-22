Rosenbaum Jay D. Acquires New Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 99,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.00. 210,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.29. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $64.51.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.