Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Up 15.1% in December

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 597,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Cenntro Stock Performance
Shares of CENN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 98,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Cenntro has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.
Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter. Cenntro had a negative return on equity of 37.17% and a negative net margin of 109.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cenntro Company Profile
Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cenntro
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.