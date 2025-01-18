Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Up 15.1% in December

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 597,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Cenntro Stock Performance

Shares of CENN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. 98,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,982. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Cenntro has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Get Cenntro alerts:

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter. Cenntro had a negative return on equity of 37.17% and a negative net margin of 109.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cenntro Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cenntro stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cenntro Inc. ( NASDAQ:CENN Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Cenntro worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.