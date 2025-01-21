Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 15799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Commerzbank Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 5,506.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

