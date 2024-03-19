UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. 9,842,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

