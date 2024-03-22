Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.46. 2,779,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,303. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

