Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,533,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 265,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 790.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

