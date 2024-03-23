Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $826-846 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.05 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.710-6.220 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $170.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.88.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in Five Below by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

