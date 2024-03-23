Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Shares of V traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.58. 8,743,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,652. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.62. The stock has a market cap of $520.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

