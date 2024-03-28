GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading 3.5% Higher

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19. 168,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 88,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 10.12.

About GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.