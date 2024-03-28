Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

PXI stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $48.94. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,467. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

