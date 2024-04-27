Stratis Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $156,097.27 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.38 or 0.05134846 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00054663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.