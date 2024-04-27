Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day moving average is $136.88. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

